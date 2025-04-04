Days after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs, Vietnam surrendered on Friday (April 4) and asked the US to cut their tariffs down to ZERO, during Trump's call with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam.

Advertisment

In other news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bangladesh’s interim Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in Bangkok on Friday (April 04), in their first face-to-face interaction since Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power last year.

Click on the headlines for more

Vietnam first to fall in face off Trump tariffs. Will other countries follow?

Advertisment

Days after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs, Vietnam surrendered on Friday (April 4) and asked the US to cut their tariffs down to ZERO, during Trump's call with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam.

Modi, Yunus meet for first time since Hasina’s ouster; India raises Hindu safety, border security concerns

Advertisment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bangladesh’s interim Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in Bangkok on Friday (April 04), in their first face-to-face interaction since Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power last year.

'CHINA PANICKED': Trump slams Beijing for imposing tariffs on US goods, says they 'PLAYED IT WRONG'

US President Donald Trump on Friday (April 4) slammed China for imposing "retaliatory tariffs" on US goods, saying that they "PANICKED and PLAYED IT WRONG".

'Pentagon will pay': Did Trump shot US weapon production in foot with reciprocal tariffs? F-35, NATO partnerships at risk

New tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump could pose a serious threat to the country’s defence industry, potentially harming international military projects and pushing up the cost of producing weapons, Politico reported.

‘My policies will never change’: Trump says it’s a ‘great time to get rich’ as $3 trillion wiped from markets after tariffs

President Donald Trump on Friday (April 04) said that he is committed to his economic policies despite global market disruption following a new wave of sweeping US tariffs, insisting the move would ultimately benefit American investors.

'Hands Off' protests: Anti-Trump demonstrations to be held across US tomorrow | Everything you need to know

On April 5, hundreds of "Hands Off" protests will be held across the US, aiming at sending a message to President Donald Trump and his "billionaire buddy" Elon Musk.

Exclusive: Indian astronauts Shukla, Nair trained in US, EU, Japan

From August 2024, Indian Air Force fighter pilots cum Indian astronaut candidates Group Captains Shubhanshu Shukla and Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair have trained at the human spaceflight centres in the US, Japan, and Europe.

Protests erupt in Kolkata, Chennai after parliament clears Waqf Bill; Owaisi slams Naidu, Nitish

Protests erupted in Kolkata, Chennai, and Ahmedabad after the Friday weekly prayers as thousands of Muslims gathered against the Waqf Amendment Bill passed by the Parliament.



Comedian Russell Brand charged with rape, indecent assault and oral rape

Comedian and actor Russell Brand has been charged by London’s Metropolitan Police with several sexual offences, including one count of rape, indecent assault, and oral rape, along with two counts of sexual assault. Brand first gained fame as a stand-up comedian before moving on to television, radio, and Hollywood films.

MI's Corbin Bosch dismissed LSG's Pant with a stunning catch. But did you know he was served legal notice by PCB for choosing IPL

Corbin Bosch had no plans whatsoever of playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. He had already been selected in Pakistan Super League (PSL) as a diamond pick. About two weeks before the start of IPL 2025 though, Mumbai Indians suffered an injury setback when Lizaad Williams was ruled out and Bosch was signed up subsequently by MI as replacement.