Corbin Bosch had no plans whatsoever of playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. He had already been selected in Pakistan Super League (PSL) as a diamond pick. About two weeks before the start of IPL 2025 though, Mumbai Indians suffered an injury setback when Lizaad Williams was ruled out and Bosch was signed up subsequently by MI as replacement.

While the all-rounder is yet to play a game in IPL 2025, he made an impact anyway on the field as a substitute during the game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday (Apr 4). Fielding at mid-off he took a stunning catch to dismiss LSG skipper Rishabh Pant whose horror run continued in fourth straight match of IPL. Have a look at the catch below:

Who is Corbin Bosch

Bosch hails from South Africa and was a like-for-like replacement for countrymate Williams. It also helped his cause that he had played for MI Cape Town in SA20 in 2024-25 season.

For joining the IPL, he was reprimanded by Pakistan-based PSL where he was supposed to play for Peshawar Zalmi. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) served a legal notice to Bosch for opting out to play in IPL.

"The legal notice was served through his agent, and the player has been asked to justify his actions of withdrawing from his professional and contractual commitments. The PCB management has also outlined the repercussions of his departure from the league and expects his response within the stipulated time frame. The PCB will not make any further comments on the matter," read a PCB statement.

Notably, this is the first time when PSL, which will be played from April 11 to May 18, will overlap with IPL, which is being played from March 22 to May 25.

As for Bosch, he came to IPL anyway after spending three seasons with different IPL-backed franchises in SA20. He played his first season with Paarl Royals before moving to Pretoria Capitals in 2023/24 and then MICT in last season.

He has also played in Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for Barbados Royals in 2022 and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in 2023. He was also part of Rajasthan Royals as a reserve player in the past but is yet to make IPL debut.

Overall, Bosch has played 86 T20s and has scored 663 runs at a strike rate of 113. He also has 59 wickets to his name with a best of 4/19.