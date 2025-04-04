Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer, in an apparent subtle dig at SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), said that they don't want to be a team which scores 250 in one game and get out 70 in the next match. The comment came after KKR handed SRH their third defeat of the season - beating them by 80 runs on Thursday (Apr 3). Iyer's comments were in context to SRH's go-hard batting approach which has failed miserably this season.

"It's very important for us to show positive but correct intent," Iyer said at the post-match press conference. "If we are 50 for 6 and I still go and tonk everything, that's positive, but that's not correct.

"Aggression does not mean tonking every ball for sixes. It's about how you understand the conditions, how you are able to maximize the conditions in your favour. And that is what aggression actually is.

"We don't want to be the team that scores 250 when we're playing well and when we're not, we get out for 70. We want to be a team who understands the pitch and the conditions quickly. To assess the par score and try to make 20 runs above par," Iyer added.

KKR were asked to bat first after losing the toss and decision by SRH seemed right when they took two quick wickets. Ajinkya Rahane (38) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (50) added 81 runs for the third wicket. After two quick wickets brought SRH back in game, Venkatesh Iyer (60) and Rinku Singh (32 not out) took the charge and added 91 runs for the fifth wicket and as KKR posted 200/6 in 20 overs.

SRH, after losing three quick wickets, were never in the hunt. They were down six wickets for less than 100 runs and were eventually bowled out for 120 runs.

SRH skipper Cummins also said that they 'have to look at other options' after their third loss in a row.