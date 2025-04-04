'Our batters are at our best taking it on, but you have to think about if you could take different options' - this is what SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins said after his team's third consecutive loss in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

SRH started their season with a bang - scoring 286/6 in their season opener against Rajasthan Royals - the second highest innings totals in IPL history. And, that was it - since that win, they haven't been able to score 200 let alone something close to 230-240.

In the match against RR, SRH's top seven batters scored at a strike rate of 200 - since then only one batter has been able to cross that milestone - Aniket Verma during his innings of 13-ball 36 vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

In the first match, Ishan Kishan scored a hundred and Travis Head scored a fifty but since then only one fifty has been recorded by top seven SRH batters in the next three games - again Aniket Verma who had hit 41-ball 74 against Delhi Capitals.

Let's talk about boundaries, something which SRH batters are so keen to hit that they don't even care about match situation or number of wickets fallen.

In the first match vs RR, SRH batters hit 34 fours and 12 sixes. In the next three matches - 31 fours and 25 sixes combined.

Clearly, Cummins was right when he said that the team needs to look at other options and the first thing they need to do is build partnerships.

During their onslaught against RR, they had three fifty-run partnerships and one of 45 runs. In the next three games - only two fifty partnerships - it is crystal clear that whatever SRH are doing they have to stop right now and play sensible cricket to at least something similar to it for the rest of the season.