Talisman pacer Jasprit Bumrah is coming close to attain full fitness and would be joining the Mumbai Indians soon. Bumrah is currently under rehab at BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for the back injury he picked up in January earlier this year.

Advertisment

The development was reported by ESPNCricinfo on Friday (Apr 4) - same day when Mumbai take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their fourth match of the season. MI have had it difficult in the first three matches as they won only one but it is more to do with batter than bowlers.

Also Read: IPL 2025 | SRH skipper Cummins finally comes to senses, says 'have to think about different options' after 80 runs loss vs KKR

Bumrah, however, is an asset and MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene had said on March 19 that the team will be playing without him in March and the bowler is expected to join the team in April.

Advertisment

Bumrah can join the MI squad only after clearance from the medical staff at CoE and the pacer himself is cautious about joining the team before being fully fit.

The Indian pacer is himself taking it slowly as he builds his workload keeping in mind the upcoming five-Test series in England after the IPL.

The pacer was injured while playing his fifth consecutive Test in Australia - something for which the board and the team management has been criticised a lot.

Advertisment

Bumrah, after debuting for MI in 2013, has played all the seasons with the franchise except in 2022 when he was out with a back injury.

In Bumrah's absence, Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult have led Mumbai's attack with Hardik Pandya being the third seamer. In the last match though, Punjab-based Ashwani Kumar took four wickets on his debut and is most likely to play against LSG.

MI Playing XI vs LSG (Predicted): Rohit, Rickelton, Will Jacks, Surya, Tilak, Pandya, Naman Dhir, Deepak Chahar, Boult, Ashwani, Vignesh (impact sub)