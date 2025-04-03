SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins has finally acknowledged that the team will have to think about other options than going hard at every ball. The statement came after their loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday (Apr 3) - their third defeat in a row in IPL 2025.

Chasing 200, SRH again lost their top three batters - Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan - inside the powerplay and could never get going after that.

"Not a great night tonight. In the mid-innings break, we thought it was gettable. It was a pretty good wicket. Gave away few too many in the field and obviously fell short (with the bat). You have to be realistic - three games in a row, it has not come off for us," said Cummins post loss.

"Less than two weeks ago, we put on 280. Our batters are at our best taking it on, but you have to think about if you could take different options. Probably more (disappointed) with our fielding - a couple of catches, and a few misfields that we have to tidy up. Overall bowling was not bad, they batted well towards the end," he added.

KKR were asked to bat first after losing the toss and decision by SRH seemed right when they took two quick wickets. Ajinkya Rahane (38) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (50) added 81 runs for the third wicket. After two quick wickets brought SRH back in game, Venkatesh Iyer (60) and Rinku Singh (32 not out) took the charge and added 91 runs for the fifth wicket and as KKR posted 200/6 in 20 overs.

SRH, after losing three quick wickets, were never in the hunt. They were down six wickets for less than 100 runs and were eventually bowled out for 120 and lost the match by 80 runs.

SRH are now at bottom of the points table with two points after three losses and one win from four games. KKR, on the other hand, are fifth with four points from two wins and two losses from four games.