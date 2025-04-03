IPL 2025 KKR vs SRH - SunRisers Hyderbad's trouble grows more as they lose their third game on the trot. Kolkata Knight Riders were clinical with both bat and ball as they win the second game of the season.

Batting first after losing the toss, KKR had horrible start as they lost two quick wickets before Rahane and Raghuvanshi 81 runs for the third wicket. After two quick wickets, Iyer and Rinku took the charge and added 91 runs for the fifth wicket and as KKR posted 200/6 in 20 overs.

During the chase, SRH lost their top three quicklly again inside the powerplay. SRh could never get going again and lost six wickets for less than 100 runs. SRH were eventually bowled out for 120 and lost the match by 80 runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad match scorecard

SRH - 2nd Innings Abhishek Sharma C Iyer b Rana 2 (5 balls, 0x4, 0x6) Travis Head c Harshit b Arora 4 (2 balls, 1x4, 0x6) Ishan Kishan c Rahane b Arora 2 (5 balls, 0x4, 0x6) Nitish Reddy c Narine b Russell 19 (15 balls, 2x4, 1x6) Kamindu Mendis c Anukul (sub) b Narine 27 (20 balls, 1x4, 2x6) Heinrich Klaasen c Ali b Arora 33 (21 balls, 2x4, 2x6) Aniket Verma c Iyer b Varun 6 (6 balls, 1x4, 0x6) Pat Cummins c Harshit b Varun 14 (15 balls, 2x4, 0x6) Harshal Patel c&b Russell 3 (5 balls, 0x4, 0x6) Simarjeet Singh b Varun 0 (1 balls, 0x4, 0x6) Mohammed Shami not out 2 (4 balls, 0x4, 0x6) EXTRAS 8 5 W, 3 LB Total 120 all out 16.4 overs Target 201 BOWLERS (KKR) Vaibhav Arora 4-0-21-3 Harshit Rana 3-0-15-1 Varun Chakaravarthy 4-0-22-3 Andre Russell 1.4-0-21-2 Sunil Narine 4-0-30-1

