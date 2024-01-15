Top 10 world news: US-owned ship hit by missile off Yemen, Osaka crashes out of Aus Open, and more

A UK security agency and maritime risk company said that a US-owned ship was struck by a missile off the coast of Yemen. In another development, two Palestinians carried out coordinated car-rammings in central Israel, killing a woman and injuring 12 other people, police and medical officials said.

Japan's Naomi Osaka crashed out of the ongoing first Grand Slam of the year in straight sets in the first round.

US-owned cargo ship hit by missile off the coast of Yemen in latest attack

A United States-owned ship was struck by a missile off the coast of Yemen on Monday (Jan 15), a UK security agency and maritime risk company said. This comes a day after Houthi rebels launched a cruise missile targeting a US destroyer.

Two Palestinians carry out car rammings in central Israel, one dead and dozen injured LIVE UPDATES

Two Palestinians carried out coordinated car-rammings in central Israel on Monday, killing a woman and injuring 12 other people, police and medical officials said, as tensions soared over the more than three-month-old war in the Gaza Strip.

PM Modi holds phone call with Putin to discuss regional and global issues, including BRICS

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Jan 15) posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that he held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed regional and global issues.

Ukraine claims to have destroyed Russian spy plane and command aircraft

Ukraine on Monday (Jan 15) claimed that it had downed one Russian military jet over the Azov Sea and seriously damaged a bomber - an incident that may cause serious escalation in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Australian Open 2024: Returning two-time winner Naomi Osaka crashes out in first round

Former two-time Australian Open winner Japan’s Naomi Osaka crashed out of the ongoing first Grand Slam of the year in straight sets in the first round on Monday. Upon her return to top-flight tennis after being away for 15 months on maternity leave, Osaka lost to Caroline Garcia 4-6, 6-7 (2) at the Rod Laver Arena.

Philippines to develop islands in disputed South China Sea that it considers part of territory

The Philippines military chief General Romeo Brawner told reporters on Monday (Jan 15) that it will develop islands in the South China Sea that it considers part of its territory. The nation is aiming to make the islands more habitable for troops.

Boeing plane carrying 122 passengers in Japan erupts in flames after bird hit

A T'Way Air flight 216, a Boeing 737-800 with 122 passengers on board, faced a harrowing situation when a bird struck its starboard engine, leading to an emergency landing. The incident occurred as the plane was about to land at Incheon airport in South Korea around 9:30 pm.

Turkey detains 18 people for ‘praising terrorist organisation’ after killing of soldiers in Iraq

Turkish police held 18 people over "praising terrorism", the authorities said on Monday (Jan 15), while in northern Iraq a senior member of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) was "neutralised."

UK to send 20,000 service personnel for NATO’s military exercises

The British defence ministry said on Monday (Jan 15) that the United Kingdom will commit 20,000 military personnel to serve across Europe in one of NATO's largest military exercises since the Cold War.