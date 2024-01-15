PM Modi holds phone call with Putin to discuss regional and global issues, including BRICS

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Jan 15) posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that he held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed regional and global issues.

"Had a good conversation with President Putin. We discussed various positive developments in our Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership and agreed to chalk out a roadmap for future initiatives," PM Modi posted.

"We also had a useful exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including Russia’s Presidency of the BRICS," he added.

The Kremlin said in a statement that both the leaders discussed Ukraine and also wished each other well in upcoming elections.

The statement posted on the Kremlin's website added that the two leaders "expressed interest in further intensifying mutually beneficial bilateral ties" and touched upon "the situation in Ukraine".

It said that the leaders also wished each other success in upcoming parliamentary elections in India and a presidential poll in Russia.

Putin's meeting with Jaishankar

Last month, Putin held a meeting at the Kremlin with visiting Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Putin also said that Indian-Russian trade is growing and invited PM Modi to visit Moscow.

Earlier in the visit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia and India had made tangible progress in talks on plans to jointly produce military equipment.

Russia is all set to host the BRICS summit, scheduled to take place in 2024. Last month he said that the summit under Russia's presidency in Kazan will be dedicated to establishing a fair world order.

During his year-end news conference, Putin had said the summit would influence the current situation to move in the right direction.

In October, Russia will host the BRICS summit under the slogan "Strengthening multilateralism for equitable global development and security".

BRICS is an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. It refers to an association of leading emerging markets. South Africa joined the group in 2010. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates joined the organisation on January 1, 2024.