Maldives and India initiate talks on withdrawal of Indian troops: Report

The Maldives and India on Sunday (Jan 14) began formal negotiations on the departure of Indian military personnel deployed in the Indian Ocean archipelagic nation, news agency PTI reported.

This move came two months after Malé sought their withdrawal.

The talks were initiated at the Maldivian Foreign Ministry headquarters in Male’, PTI reported citing SunOnline newspaper.

Ibrahim Khaleel, the Minister at the President's Office for Strategic Communications, told the newspaper that the meeting was that of the high-level core group which Maldives and India agreed to set up during the meeting between Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the COP28 in Dubai in December.