Australian Open 2024: Returning two-time winner Naomi Osaka crashes out in first round

Former two-time Australian Open winner Japan’s Naomi Osaka crashed out of the ongoing first Slam of the year in straight sets in the first round on Monday. Upon her return to top-flight Tennis after being away for 15 months on maternity leave, Osaka lost to Caroline Garcia 4-6, 6-7 (2) at the Rod Laver Arena.

Entering the competition with just two weeks of tournament training, Osaka faced a stern challenge from the French star and 16th-seeded Garcia, who, much like Osaka, is also strong on the baseline. Osaka’s much-awaited and talked-about return didn’t reap enough rewards as she bowed out sluggishly.

The first set was a see-saw ride before Garcia gained an advantage because of a double fault, winning the first point (of the match) in the fifth game. Making the most of her chance, the former world number four went for the set on the back of two consecutive aces, winning it eventually by 6-4.

The former ranked number one women’s player in the world, Osaka won her first three service games in the second set but crumbled under pressure against Garcia, who continued to serve well and broke Osaka’s momentum.

Having beaten her previously (6-2, 6-3) during the 2021 AO edition, Osaka found it tougher to walk past her opponent this time, who had upped her game in these two years.

With the second set going into the tiebreaker, Garcia, who already held an advantage with a first-set win, won her first match point after Osaka smashed her backhand shot into the net.

Garcia eventually won the tiebreaker, the second set and the match.

Osaka to be back soon – Garcia

Just after causing the first major upset in the women’s division in the Australian Open 2024, Garcia showered words of praise on Osaka, saying she expects the ‘new mommy’ in the town to return stronger and get back to where she belongs - the top of the women’s ATP rankings.

"She has had an amazing career; she has been away for 15 months and been through a lot," the 30-year-old said. "I hope she can enjoy her tennis. She has done a lot for tennis in the past few years. Six months after giving birth and she's playing amazing, so we have to watch out."