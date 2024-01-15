Boeing plane carrying 122 passengers in Japan erupts in flames after being hit by bird

A T'Way Air flight 216, a Boeing 737-800 with 122 passengers on board, faced a harrowing situation when a bird struck its starboard engine, leading to an emergency landing. The incident occurred as the plane was about to land at Incheon airport in South Korea around 9:30 pm.

According to TBS News Dig, a local outlet, a bird collided with the starboard engine during the approach, causing the engine to catch fire.

Alarming scenes unfolded as flames erupted from the engine, nearly reaching the plane's tail. The pilot decided to abort the initial landing, opting for an emergency landing to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew.

Dramatic footage on social media

The severity of the situation was captured in a video shared on social media.

Clips from local Japanese television stations depicted the plane on fire as it attempted to land. Passengers on board also recorded footage showing flames sputtering from the engine, intensifying the tension during the emergency.

Watch the video here: × A passenger, speaking to TBS News Dig, shared the emotional turmoil during the incident. "My hands were shaking, and my family couldn't even speak a single word, so I was really scared. I don't think I'll ever be able to fly again," expressed an unidentified passenger, highlighting the trauma experienced on board.

In a separate incident, All Nippon Airways' domestic flight 1182 faced safety concerns mid-air. The Boeing 737-800 aircraft, en route to Toyama airport, returned to Sapporo-New Chitose airport after a crack was discovered on the cockpit window. There were no reported injuries among the 59 passengers and six crew members.

The flight, operating in Japanese airspace, detected a crack on the outermost layer of the cockpit window, prompting the decision to return to the departure airport. Despite the mid-air disruption, all passengers and crew members remained unharmed.

Adding to the recent string of aviation incidents, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX faced an emergency landing after one of its doors blew open minutes after take-off.