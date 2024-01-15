Philippines to develop islands in disputed South China Sea that it considers part of territory

The Philippines military chief General Romeo Brawner told reporters on Monday (Jan 15) that it will develop islands in the South China Sea that it considers part of its territory. The nation is aiming to make the islands more habitable for troops.

The announcement might further escalate the tensions between China and the Philippines as both assert claims over territory in the South China Sea. Beijing and Manila have also traded accusations of aggressive behaviour in the strategic waterway.

The Philippines occupies eight other features in the South China Sea apart from the Second Thomas Shoal, locally known as Ayungin. It considers them part of its exclusive economic zone.

After attending a command conference led by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr at the military headquarters, Brawner said, "We'd like to improve all the nine, especially the islands we are occupying."

Brawner said the country would develop "the islands and other features" it held. The features include Thitu island, the biggest and most strategically important in the South China Sea.

"We are just trying to make it more liveable, more habitable for our soldiers because they really have poor living conditions," he told reporters.

Thitu, known locally as Pag-asa, is located about 300 miles (480 kilometres) west of the Philippine province of Palawan.

Brawner added that the military wants to bring a desalination machine for troops living aboard a warship that the Philippines deliberately grounded on the Second Thomas Shoal in 1999 to assert its sovereignty claim.

He clarified that the plan did not include "fortifying the Sierra Madre", the World War II-vintage ship grounded on Second Thomas Shoal by the Philippine Navy in 1999 to assert the country's territorial claims.

Besides the Philippines, Brunei, China, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam have competing claims of sovereignty in the South China Sea, a conduit for goods in excess of $3 trillion every year.

China held military drills in the South China Sea earlier this month, and the United States and the Philippines conducted their own joint exercises in the same waters.

The drills came after weeks of heated standoffs between China and the Philippines over disputed reefs in the area, including a collision involving vessels from both countries and Chinese ships firing water cannons at Philippine boats.