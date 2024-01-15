Red Sea attacks spark global inflation fears, disrupting supply chains

Soaring shipping costs and a spike in oil prices have ignited concerns about a potential revival of inflation pressures worldwide, Bloomberg reported.

Only a few days into 2024, anticipated as the year of waning inflation, manufacturers and retailers find themselves grappling with delays and increased expenses due to persistent attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, disrupting a crucial shipping route through the Suez Canal.

The resulting turmoil has doubled ocean freight rates for goods from Asia to Europe over the past four weeks, casting a shadow on hopes for a smooth economic recovery.

Geopolitical tensions push up oil prices and add to inflation fears

As geopolitical tensions escalate with persistent attacks in the Red Sea, oil prices experienced a significant surge after the US and UK led a military response.

Global benchmark Brent briefly topped $80 a barrel, marking a 4.3 per cent increase.

Mohamed El-Erian, President of Queens' College, Cambridge, and a Bloomberg Opinion columnist, expressed concern, stating, "This is a world in which we are fragile to begin with on the supply side, and then you get this additional shock."

Supply chains vulnerable amid shipping disruptions

While the shipping disruptions are not as severe as those witnessed during the pandemic, the blockages in two critical trade arteries – the Red Sea and Central America's Panama Canal – are raising alarms within the industry.

Bloomberg cited Stephen Lamar, the President of the American Apparel & Footwear Association, who said, "This is a very dramatic reminder that supply chains continue to be very fragile," and he highlighted its potential inflationary impact across the freight industry.

Experts assess the inflationary impact and economic ramifications

Analysts are grappling with the potential inflationary impact, particularly in Europe and the US, as the disruptions unfold.

Ziad Daoud of Bloomberg Economics suggests that while the conflict in the Red Sea may not spill over into the wider region, limiting economic damage, the full extent of the inflationary impact will take time to become clear.

Economists at Allianz Trade estimate that a doubling of shipping costs could lift inflation by 0.7 percentage points for Europe and the US.

Oxford Economics projects that a permanent $10 increase in the price of a barrel of oil could add 0.22 percentage points to UK inflation and 0.29 points to global inflation in 2024.

Companies react to mitigate disruption, impact on consumers uncertain

Companies are already taking measures to mitigate the disruption caused by the Red Sea attacks.

Volvo Car AB and Tesla Inc. are among those adjusting production schedules due to supply chain disruptions.

Grocery chain Tesco Plc in the UK has warned of potential inflation pressures, anticipating extended shipping times and increased costs if vessels must circumnavigate Africa to reach Europe.

Craig Akers, Director of Operations at the Toy Shippers Association, humorously termed this period the 'canal crisis,' highlighting the uncertainty retailers and manufacturers face in the coming months.