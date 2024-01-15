UK to send 20,000 service personnel to NATO's military exercises

The British defence ministry said on Monday (Jan 15) that the United Kingdom will commit 20,000 military personnel to serve across Europe in one of NATO's largest military exercises since the Cold War.

Grant Shapps, the UK's defence secretary, will announce the deployment of army, naval, and RAF personnel to the 31-nation drill throughout Europe.

The excerpts of the speech, due to be delivered later on Monday at Lancaster House, were published by the defence ministry.

It revealed that the deployment includes 16,000 British army troops who will be based in Eastern Europe from February to June.

It also includes an aircraft carrier strike group and F35B Lightning attack jets and surveillance planes.

"I can announce today that the UK will be sending some 20,000 personnel to take part in one of NATO's largest deployments since the end of the Cold War," Shapps will say according to the excerpts.

NATO increased the number of combat-ready forces after Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to invade Ukraine about two years ago. The nation has continued to provide military, economic, and humanitarian aid to Kyiv.

"It will see our military joining forces with counterparts from 30 NATO countries plus Sweden, providing vital reassurance against the Putin menace," Shapps said about the exercise.

This comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak revealed last week that Britain will enhance its help for Ukraine to 2.5 billion pounds ($3.19 billion) in the coming fiscal year, up 200 million pounds from the previous two years.

Watch: UK backing anti-India secessionist elements? × Strikes against Houthis

Britain said that it will "wait and see" before deciding to launch fresh military strikes against the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen in order to protect international shipping, Shapps said on Monday.

On being asked whether or not Britain would carry out more strikes, Shapps told Sky News, "Let's wait and see what happens, because it's not that we want to be involved in action in the Red Sea. But ultimately freedom of navigation is an international right that must be protected."

Britain took part in US-led air strikes against Houthi troops in Yemen last Thursday in retaliation for months of attacks on Red Sea shipping but did not participate the next day when US forces carried out another hit.