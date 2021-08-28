Top 10 world news: US kills two ISIS targets, France to stay in Iraq, and more

A few days after the ISIS-K launched a bloody attack in the nearby areas of Kabul airport in Afghanistan, the US claims it has successfully killed two 'high profile' ISIS targets. Meanwhile, the French President Emmanuel Macron declared at a regional summit on Saturday in Iraq that France will stay back in Iraq even if the US troops withdraw. Meanwhile, in Japan, two people died after they received shots of Moderna’s Covid vaccine.

US killed two 'high profile' ISIS targets in Afghan drone strike: Pentagon

As per the initial reports, no civilians were hurt in these drone attacks that took place in the early hours of Saturday.

France to stay in Iraq even if US troops withdraw: Emmanuel Macron

As the Afghan crisis worsens and US troops move towards the August 31 deadline, the French President Emmanuel Macron has declared that France will stay back in Iraq even if the US troops withdraw.

US lawmakers write to Biden demanding answers over Afghanistan, China and more

US lawmakers demanded that Joe Biden should answer critical questions on what happened during the evacuation phase in Afghanistan and what are his plans to move forward.

Two men die after second dose of Moderna's Covid vaccine: Japan government

Two people in Japan died after they received shots of Moderna’s Covid vaccine. These two men from Japan had been vaccinated from the lot that was later suspended.

US officer seeks ‘accountability’ over Afghanistan, gets relieved of duties

The posting of a video demanding accountability from military leaders over the evacuation of Afghanistan by a US Marine Corps lieutenant colonel has led to his dismissal as he has been relieved of his duties.

G20 special meet on Afghan: Italian PM Draghi discusses matter with PM Modi

During the talks, the two leaders also discussed issues such as climate change and in that context, exchanged views on other forthcoming multilateral engagements too, such as COP-26 that will take place in November.

Russian news outlets urge Putin to end media 'crackdown’

In the run-up to September`s legislative election, the officials had declared several outlets as 'foreign agents' under a 2017 Russian law that requires them to put a disclaimer on any content they produce and disclose information on their funding.

Risk of hospitalisations is greater in Delta variant: Study

Experts have warned that the Delta variant can put people in hospital for a long period of time and leave severe impact on Covid patients, especially on those who have not been vaccinated.

Italy claims to have rescued most number of Afghan refugees in EU

A few days after completing evacuation process from Afghanistan, Italy has now announced that it has taken one of the largest numbers of Afghans.

UK set to ban single-use plastic permanently soon

The UK is set to ban all single-use plastic in a bid to reduce the pollution being spread by these cutlery items.