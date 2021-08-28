France to stay in Iraq even if US troops withdraw: Emmanuel Macron

File photo: French President Emmanuel Macron Photograph:( AFP )
As the Afghan crisis worsens and US troops move towards the August 31 deadline, the French President Emmanuel Macron has declared that France will stay back in Iraq even if the US troops withdraw.
His announcement came at a regional summit on Saturday in Iraq, that he attended as the threat of Taliban is spreading in the nearby areas of Afghanistan.
"No matter what choices the Americans make, we will maintain our presence in Iraq to fight against terrorism," Macron told a news conference in Baghdad. "We have the operational capacity to ensure this presence."
"We all know that we must not lower our guard, because Daesh (the Islamic State group) remains a threat, and I know that the fight against these terrorist groups is a priority of your government," Macron said.
He also added that France is in talks with the Taliban on humanitarian operations.