Two men die after second dose of Moderna's Covid vaccine: Japan government

Two people in Japan died after they received shots of Moderna’s Covid vaccine. These two men from Japan had been vaccinated from the lot that was later suspended.

The two men were in their 30s and died within few days of receiving second dose of the Moderna vaccine, Japan’s health ministry reported.

"At this time, we do not have any evidence that these deaths are caused by the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine," Moderna and Takeda said in a statement on Saturday. "It is important to conduct a formal investigation to determine whether there is any connection."

As of now, the cause of death is still unclear but the authorities have launched an investigation into the matter.

For now, it is believed that the doses were from the same stock that had earlier been suspended. Japanese authorities suspended 1.63 million doses of the Moderna Covid vaccine that had been shipped to 864 centres around the country. The decision was taken more than a week after Japan’s domestic distributor, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, had reported that some vials may be contaminated.

However, the government claims that suspension of the Moderna batches was simply a precaution.

Experts are staying clear of drawing a connection between the deaths of the Japanese men and their vaccine intake. "There may only be a temporal relationship between vaccination and death," Fumie Sakamoto, the infection control manager at St. Luke's International Hospital in Tokyo told Reuters. "There are so many things we still don't know to make any conclusions on these two cases."