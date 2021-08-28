Watch: US officer seeks ‘accountability’ over Afghanistan, gets relieved of duties

The posting of a video demanding accountability from military leaders over the evacuation from Afghanistan by a US Marine Corps lieutenant colonel has led to his dismissal as he has been relieved of his duties. The officer will leave US service, reports said on Friday.

Marine officer Stuart Scheller has been relieved from duty for this video.



pic.twitter.com/GyxzUJ44vN — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 27, 2021 ×

The officer, Stuart Scheller, had posted a video on Facebook and LinkedIn on Thursday on the day of the recent deadly attack at Kabul Airport.

In the devastating suicide bombing, 169 Afghans and 13 American service members were killed at the airport.

Watch | Afghanistan: Flights take off from Kabul as evacuations resume

Scheller, who was the commander of the advanced infantry training battalion, said, “I have been fighting for 17 years. I am willing to throw it all away to say to my senior leaders: ‘I demand accountability’.”

The officer said, “I knew someone killed in Kabul, but was making this video because I have a growing discontent and contempt for … perceived ineptitude at the foreign policy level, and I want to specifically ask some questions to some of my senior leaders.”

Also Read: A stranded interpreter, and the soldiers who would not let go

He criticised David Berger, commandant, Marine Corps for a note sent to Marines about how they might feel about the near-20-year US presence in Afghanistan.