Top 10 world news: UK's Johnson sympathises with young people, Jeff Bezos' company accused of toxic work culture and more

A group of current and former Blue Origin employees have accused tech billionaire Jeff Bezos's space company of having a 'toxic' work culture. Additionally, the allegations claim that sexual harassment was rampant in the company and that the company made decisions that prioritized speed over safety.

After hundreds of young activists took to the streets alongside Greta Thunberg to raise their voices against climate crisis, UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson says that young people have every right to be angry and that around the world they are already paying the price for the reckless actions of their elders.

Click on headlines to read more

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin accused of 'toxic' work culture involving sexual harassment

Tech billionaire Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin is facing accusations of having 'toxic' work culture. The claim was made by a group of current and former Blue Origin employees.

'You have every right to be angry', Boris Johnson tells climate activists

Young climate activists took to the streets to protest against the worsening climate crisis, and the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed with them, saying "you have every right to be angry."

US submarines transfer to Australia threatens non-proliferation regime: Russia

According to Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, under the AUKUS deal, Australia will become the fifth country to have nuclear weapons, posing a significant risk to the nonproliferation system.

Militant group accused of Rohingya leader's death blame 'unidentified criminals'

"Unidentified criminals" are to blame for killing Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah in a Bangladesh refugee camp, says the militant group accused of killing him.

Amid anti-government protests, Hong Kong celebrates 72nd Chinese National Day

In Hong Kong, President Carrie Lam hosted a flag-raising ceremony and reception to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the founding of China's People's Republic while a small group of activists took to the streets.

UK starts up subsea renewable power link to Norway

Britain has powered up the world's longest subsea electricity cable with Norway in order to share hydro and wind power, amid ongoing turmoil in the UK energy market.

Afro-american family gets back beach property snatched in 1924, now worth $75 million

A Black family was robbed of their prime beachfront land and heritage over a century ago by white officials of a Southern California community. Now, California Governor Gavin Newsom used his pen to right a decades-old wrong.

India's counter to UK: British nationals to undergo 10-day mandatory quarantine on arrival

In response to the United Kingdom not recognizing India's covid vaccine certificate, New Delhi has decided to impose reciprocal measures on UK nationals entering the country from the UK.

Squid Game: Why is such a violent show on its way to become number 1?

Netflix's new show Squid Game, is violent, it’s gory, it’s displeasing to the eyes and yet we are getting consumed by it one household at a time. Find out what is fascinating the audience so much.

Criminals blow themselves up while teaching how to bomb ATM machines

Members of a criminal gang that used to make tutorial videos on YouTube about how to bomb cash machines end up blowing themselves up while making a tutorial.