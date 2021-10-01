'You have every right to be angry', Boris Johnson tells climate activists

As young climate activists took to streets to protest against the worsening climate crisis, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed with them and said “you have every right to be angry”.

Johnson believes the young people around the world are paying the price for the reckless actions of previous generations and it is high time people change their habits.

"Young people around the world are already paying the price for the reckless actions of their elders," said Johnson. "Hundreds of millions of you are facing rising seas, failing crops, burning forests, and evermore ferocious storms, daily challenges that lead to lost opportunity. And your future is literally being stolen before your eyes."

His statement comes a little after hundreds of young activists took to streets along with Greta Thunberg to raise their voices against climate crisis. They also interrupted Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s speech.

The protests got a bit heated as some protestors clashed with the local police and some violent blows were reportedly exchanged.

Talking about the protests, Johnson said he observed the rallies and feels the young people have right to be angry over this issue.

"I saw the protesters earlier on. And frankly, you have every right to be angry with those who aren't doing enough to stop it."

However, he also said he has hopes with the upcoming COP26 meeting which is scheduled to start in November in Glasgow. He labelled it as "the beginning of the end of climate change."