Criminals blow themselves up while teaching how to bomb ATM machines

The best to sell a product is to first make sure it works properly. However, that is definitely not true if you are running an illegal business. A criminal gang, though, might not have understood this.

Members of a criminal gang used to make tutorial videos on YouTube about how to bomb cash machines. However, things took an unexpected turn when they ended up blowing themselves in the process.

"The criminals were making video tutorials which were given in person to other criminals," a Europol spokeswoman told AFP.

In this blast, the main suspect was a 19-year-old who blew himself while shooting the tutorial and his support, a 24-year-old boy, was seriously injured due to the blast and was taken into custody, the police officials reported.

The police started searching for these criminals when the local police of Osnabruck, Germany observed that there were some suspicious orders being placed in that area.

Investigators started asking around and a careful investigation revealed that the orders were reaching Utrecht in the Netherlands. This is where the two culprits were running their illegal training centre.

"The pair was ordering different models of ATMs and recording tutorials on how to most effectively blow them up," the EU agencies said. "The cash machines were blown open using homemade explosive devices, posing a serious risk for residents and bystanders.”

However, by the time the police nabbed the criminals one of them had already lost his life to his own experiment.