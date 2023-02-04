Top 10 world news: Ukraine's power outage, Adani Group's shelved $122 million bond plan, and more

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Saturday said that a serious accident took place at a high-voltage substation which led to widespread power outages in and around Odesa, the southern port city of Ukraine. Adani Enterprises Ltd's plan of the first-ever public sale of bonds for raising around Rs10 billion ($122 million) was shelved. Meanwhile, in South Asia, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday appealed to his supporters and workers to get ready for the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ (fill the prison movement) in protest against the government for inflicting torture on the leaders of his party and delaying the fresh general elections' announcement.

"The situation is difficult, the scale of the accident is significant, it is impossible to quickly restore power supply, in particular to critical infrastructure," wrote Shmyhal on Telegram.

The comments were made by the ousted prime minister during his television address in which he was seen speaking from his Zaman Park residence on Saturday.

A massive fire broke out after a train derailed on Friday night in northeastern Ohio. The fire broke out when the train was reportedly near the Pennsylvania state border, following which the evacuation and shelter-in-place orders for nearby residents were issued. So far, there are no reports of casualties either due to derailment or the fire that ensued soon after.

The United States is seeking to deliberately escalate the conflict between Russia and Ukraine by transferring increasingly powerful weapons to Kyiv, Russian ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Friday. "Washington sees no boundaries in seeking to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. The transfer of increasingly powerful weapons to the Kiev regime is a deliberate escalation of the conflict by the United States," the Russian embassy quoted Antonov as saying.

Another company owned by disgraced cryptocurrency moghul Sam Bankman-Fried filed for bankruptcy on Friday, February 3. Emergent Fidelity Technologies, an offshore company that owns 55 million shares of stock and cryptocurrency trading entity Robinhood, failed to honour its financial obligations and thus filed for bankruptcy. The bankruptcy filing follows a tussle among stakeholders over who should get the stock following the collapse of FTX group.

A man from Singapore has sued a woman seeking 3 million Singaporean dollars (US $2.26m) in damages after she said that she saw him only as a friend. The man, K Kawshigan, has claimed that Nora Tan’s actions caused him trauma and damaged his “stellar reputation”.

According to court documents, he has sought compensation to cover loss in earnings and investments, as well as “rehabilitation and therapy programmes to overcome the sustained trauma”. Moreover, he has accused Tan of "allegedly defamatory remarks and negligent conduct”, the Metro newspaper reported.

In a new discovery, astronomers spotted 12 new moons around Jupiter, as the total count of the number of its satellites reached a record-breaking 92. With this, Jupiter became the planet with the highest number of moons in our solar system. Saturn, which was till now the planet with the highest number of 83 moons, now stands in second place.

A 16-year-old girl was killed by a shark in Australia after she jumped into a river to swim near a pod of dolphins. The incident took place in Western Australia. The girl was bitten by an unknown species of shark during an outing with friends on the Swan River in the Perth suburb of North Fremantle. The girl was pulled out from the river, but died at the scene due to her injuries after efforts to revive her failed, said Paul Robinson, acting police inspector for the Fremantle district.

'Pathaan', featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, has earned Rs 7.29 billion gross worldwide in less than two weeks. According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the Siddharth Anand directorial's domestic gross collection has crossed Rs 4.53 billion in ten days.