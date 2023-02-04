Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan's film raises over Rs 7 billion worldwide

'Pathaan', featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, has earned Rs 7.29 billion gross worldwide in less than two weeks. According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the Siddharth Anand directorial's domestic gross collection has crossed Rs 4.53 billion in ten days.

In the overseas territories, the film has raised Rs 2.76 billion. The total worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 7.29 billion (Rs 729 crore). According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie made Rs 150 million on its second Thursday.

In a press note, the makers of the film said, "'Pathaan' becomes the all-time highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in just 10 days!"

In the actioner, Shah Rukh plays the role of an Indian intelligence agent, who resurfaces to thwart a terror attack planned by the mercenary group Outfit X, led by Jim (John Abraham) on the Indian capital.

The film also features Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. And, also has Salman Khan giving a cameo appearance as Tiger.

'Pathaan' is SRK's first big screen release as a lead star in four years. His last film 'Zero' was a box-office disaster.

