ugc_banner

On weapons supply to Ukraine, Russian envoy says the US could go to absolute madness

Washington D.C.Edited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Feb 04, 2023, 05:37 PM IST

Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Russia-Ukraine war: Russian envoy to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that "at this rate (of supplying weapons to Ukraine), the US could go to absolute madness". 

The United States is seeking to deliberately escalate the conflict between Russia and Ukraine by transferring increasingly powerful weapons to Kyiv, Russian ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Friday. 

"Washington sees no boundaries in seeking to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. The transfer of increasingly powerful weapons to the Kiev regime is a deliberate escalation of the conflict by the United States," the Russian embassy quoted Antonov as saying. 

Washington is playing its 'Ukrainian card': Russian envoy

Antonov said that the Biden administration has put almost everything on the 'Ukrainian card'. They include — Antonov claimed further — Washington's own international authority, the money of American taxpayers, and the lives of Ukrainian soldiers. 

"At this rate, the United States could go to absolute madness, like giving fighter jets to the republic," Antonov added. 

"Washington is de facto inciting its proteges to attack Russian regions. For us, there is no difference when we talk about a possible attack by Kiev criminals on the Zaporozhye or Bryansk regions, Crimea or the Smolensk region. All the lands that became part of Russia by the will of their inhabitants are our Motherland and we will defend it with all our might," the Russian diplomat warned.

The Pentagon on Friday announced the expansion of its military aid to Ukraine. The latest tranche of Washington's military aid to Kyiv also includes Ground Launched Small Diameter Bombs (GLSDB), a weapon with a range of around 150 kilometres. The Pentagon estimates suggest that the United States has spent over $29.3 billion in military aid for Ukraine since the launch of Russia's special military operation starting February 24 last year.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Portugal to provide Leopard tanks to Ukraine, says PM

Sri Lanka President calls for correcting country's 'errors and failures' on 75th Independence Day

At least 13 Palestinians injured in Israeli military raids at Jericho camp