US arms package for Ukraine includes longer-range rockets that will double Kyiv's strike range

The latest arms package by the United States for war-torn Ukraine includes long-range rockets, the Pentagon said Friday (February 3). The new rocket-propelled precision bomb could nearly double Kyiv's strike range against Russian aggression. Apart from the US, France and Italy will send missile systems to Ukraine.

Pat Ryder, who is a Pentagon spokesman, said that the new package includes the ground-launched small-diameter bombs (GLSDB). This munition has the ability to fly up to 150 kilometres. It will help Ukrainian troops to hit deep inside Russian territories and will threaten Moscow's positions and depots.

"This gives them a longer range capability ... that will enable them to conduct operations in defense of their country and to take back their sovereign territory," Ryder said.

Meanwhile, the French defence ministry said that France and Italy have agreed to deliver mobile surface-to-air missile systems to Ukraine. The systems, called MAMBA or SAMP, contain a vehicle-mounted, medium-range battery of missiles designed to offer protection from airborne threats such as missiles and aircraft.

After months of disagreement over sending powerful tanks to help Ukraine, the West recently had a consensus. They agreed to send battle tanks to Kyiv, which came as a boost for the war-torn nation. However, President Volodymyr Zelensky continued to lobby the allies to supply long-range missiles and fighter jets to repulse Russian advances.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday slammed Germany for approving the Leopard 1 battle tank exports to Ukraine. Drawing parallels between the Ukraine war and Soviet Union's fight in World War II, Putin compared the fighting to Nazi Germany's invasion. Putin hinted that Moscow could use nuclear weapons.



Ukraine to fight in Bakhmut 'as long as we can'

In the latest development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his forces will fight in Bakhmut as long as they can. Zelensky hosted a summit with EU chiefs and discussed a range of topics after urging the bloc to put more sanctions on Moscow.

In fact, Sweden said that the EU member states reached an agreement on price caps for Russian petroleum products, which came ahead of an international embargo set to go into force over the weekend.

Zelensky said, "No one will surrender Bakhmut. We will fight as long as we can. If weapon (deliveries) are accelerated -- namely long-range weapons -- we will not only not withdraw from Bakhmut, we will begin to de-occupy Donbas," the eastern Ukraine region."

(With inputs from agencies)

