/Top 10 world news: Ukraine hits bridge linked to Russia in underwater op; first religious gathering after Pahalgam attack, and more

Ukraine on Tuesday said that it had hit the bridge connecting Russia and the occupied Crimean Peninsula, in an underwater operation.

Kashmir Valley witnessed the first religious gathering after the Pahalgam terror attack, at the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal district. This comes more than a month after the attack claimed the lives of 26 people.

'This time underwater': Ukraine hits Crimean bridge connecting to Russia in a unique special operation - Here's how they did it

After Operation Spiderweb, Ukraine on Tuesday said that it had hit the Crimean bridge connecting Russia and the occupied Crimean Peninsula, in its third attack on the vital supply line for Moscow's forces since the war started in 2022.



First religious gathering after Pahalgam attack: Mata Kheer Bhawani festival celebrated in Kashmir amid tight security

Kashmir Valley witnessed the first religious gathering after the Pahalgam attack at the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. Thousands of devotees from across Jammu and Kashmir and the whole of India gathered today to celebrate the birth anniversary of Mata Kheer Bhawani. The devotees said that it was their response to terrorists.



IAF destroyed Pak’s 6 fighter jets, one C-130 aircraft, multiple cruise missiles, UAVs during Operation Sindoor

The Indian armed forces inflicted a major blow to Pakistan’s aerial capabilities and destroyed 6 PAF fighter jets, two high-value aircraft, over 10 UCAVs, and one C-130 transport aircraft, along with multiple cruise missiles, by targeting them with air-launched cruise missiles and surface-to-air missiles during Operation Sindoor.



‘Request for talks came from Pakistan’: Islamabad aimed to bring 'India to its knees in 48 hours' on May 10, but New Delhi turned the tables in 8

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday said that Pakistan was responsible for escalating the recent military conflict, following Indian strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK under Operation Sindoor.



$5000 penalty, deportation and more: Saudi Arabia blocks nearly 2.7 lakh Muslims from entering Mecca for Hajj - Here's why

Saudi Arabia has halted nearly 2,70,000 people from entering Mecca ahead of this year's Hajj pilgrimage. There are a couple of reasons behind this move made by the authorities.



'Scares the hell out of me': Trump's border czar warns '9/11-style terror attack is coming' because of Biden's border policies

Trump’s border security adviser Tom Homan warned that he is convinced that the US will suffer a major terrorist attack because of former US president Joe Biden's immigration and border policies.



Ukraine invited to NATO summit in The Hague: Zelensky

Ukraine has been invited to a NATO summit to be held later in June, President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters, after warning earlier that it would be a “victory” for Russia if it was not there.



Ladakh’s 85% jobs for locals, one-third seats in councils for women. Know all about new rules

The Union government has announced new domicile and reservation policies for the Union Territory of Ladakh through a number of notifications and has reserved 85 per cent of the jobs for local residents besides allotting one-third of the total number of seats in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils for women.



RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final: WATCH | Jitesh Sharma hits INCREDIBLE scoop which even SKY would be proud of

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were looking at a total of 170-ish in the IPL 2025 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday (June 3) when Jitesh Sharma provided them the needed push. The RCB wicketkeeper-batter, during his cameo of 10-ball 24 runs, hit two fours and two sixes and pushed RCB's total of 190.



Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's action-packed promo premiered during IPL 2025 final - watch

The entire country is gripped by the IPL final match between RCB and PBKS. During this nail-biting game, an action-packed 10-second footage from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film WAR 2 was released.

