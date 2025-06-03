/$5000 penalty, deportation and more: Saudi Arabia blocks nearly 2.7 lakh Muslims from entering Mecca for Hajj - Here's why

Saudi Arabia has halted nearly 2,70,000 people from entering Mecca ahead of this year's Hajj pilgrimage. There are a couple of reasons behind this move made by the authorities.

Saudi Arabia authorities said that it is done in an effort to manage overcrowding and rule out safety risks at the site of pilgrimage.

Around 1.4 million officially registered pilgrims arrived in Mecca by Sunday, with more entries expected in the coming days.

Why did this happen?

According to an Associated Press report, Saudi authorities took this action as part of a crackdown on unauthorized access.

The officials said that the effort is part of a broader initiative to reduce overcrowding and mitigate safety risks during the holy pilgrimage.

Saudi Arabia's government blamed the unauthorised participants for last year's heat-related fatalities.

Penalty for unauthorised entry

Saudi officials will be taking strict actions to deter unauthorised participation, including fines up to $5000, deportation and other penalties.

Notably, this rule applies to everyone, including Saudi citizens and residents.

Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al-Omari, during a press conference in Mecca, detailed the scale of crackdown efforts, saying, "The pilgrim is in our sight, and anyone who disobeys is in our hands.”

Till date, more than 23,000 residents have already been filed for breaking Hajj regulations, and their licenses have been revoked eventually from 400 Hajj service companies.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia announced that pilgrims would not be allowed to take their children to the Hajj in 2025. The move was aimed at safeguarding children from risks associated with intense overcrowding that occurs every year.

"This measure is taken to ensure the safety and well-being of children and to avoid exposing them to any harm during the pilgrimage," the ministry stated.

Moreover, to enhance pilgrim safety, the ministry has implemented a range of measures, which include launching safety awareness campaigns, introducing modern intelligent systems to streamline pilgrim movement in sacred areas, and upgrading infrastructure through the modernisation of tent camps and pedestrian paths.

