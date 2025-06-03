/Ukraine invited to NATO summit in The Hague: Zelensky

Ukraine has been invited to a NATO summit to be held later in June, President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters, after warning earlier that it would be a “victory” for Russia if it was not there.

The heads of NATO states will gather in The Hague, Netherlands, from June 24-26, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and US President Donald Trump’s calls for alliance members to ramp up defence spending set to dominate the agenda.

“We were invited to the NATO summit. I think this is important,” Zelensky said on Monday.

The invitation was extended during Zelensky’s meeting with Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte in Vilnius, Lithuania. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has been tasked with preparing the meeting.

Zelensky did not say whether he would travel to the Netherlands himself.

Ukraine has been fighting a Russian invasion with Western support for more than three years. Kyiv is seeking to shore up its support from Europe because of uncertainties over vital military aid under Trump.

Last week, Zelensky had said that “if Ukraine is not present at the NATO summit, it will be a victory for Putin, but not over Ukraine, but over NATO.”

Zelensky wants NATO to offer security guarantees to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire or peace deal with Russia—something Moscow has called “unacceptable”.

The Nato summit invitation came as delegations from Ukraine and Russia met for barely an hour in Turkey on Monday for only the second such round of peace negotiations since March 2022.

The warring two sides failed to make headway towards an elusive ceasefire, however, delegations from both sides did agree to another large-scale prisoner exchange in their meeting in Istanbul, which in mid-May also hosted their first round of face-to-face talks.

Zelensky said, “We really expect Trump to take strong steps”, and urged the US leader to toughen sanctions on Russia to “push” it to agree to a full ceasefire.

In Monday’s Istanbul meeting, Ukraine said Moscow had rejected its call for an unconditional ceasefire. It offered instead a partial truce of two to three days in some areas of the front line.

Tens of thousands have been killed since Russia invaded eastern and southern Ukraine and forced millions to flee their homes in Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War II.