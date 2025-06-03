/Pak’s 6 fighter jets, one C 130 aircraft, multiple cruise missiles, UAVs destroyed by IAF during Operation Sindoor

The Indian armed forces inflicted a major blow to Pakistan’s aerial capabilities and destroyed 6 PAF fighter jets, two high-value aircraft, over 10 UCAVs, and one C-130 transport aircraft, along with multiple cruise missiles, by targeting them with air-launched cruise missiles and surface-to-air missiles during Operation Sindoor.

This has been revealed in an ongoing analysis of the damage inflicted upon Pakistan Air Force by India, reported ANI.

Sources involved in the operations launched against Pakistani aggression told ANI that the technical analysis of data available with the IAF reveals that six of Pakistan’s fighter aircraft were shot down in the air.

One high-value aerial asset, which could either be an electronic countermeasures aircraft or an Airborne Early Warning or Control Aircraft, was taken out in a long-range strike by the Sudarshan missile from a distance of around 300 km, the sources said.

Sharing the result of their analysis, they added that the strikes at the Bholari airbase using air-to-surface cruise missiles resulted in the loss of Pakistan’s another AEWC aircraft of Swedish origin.

Besides, there are inputs about the presence of fighter jets also in the hangar that was hit, but since Pakistanis are not even taking out debris from there, “we are not counting the fighter aircraft losses on ground”, they said.

The Pakistani fighter jets had been captured by the IAF radars and air defence missile systems and were spotted vanishing after hits were secured by the air defence systems.



The Pakistan Air Force also lost a C-130 transport aircraft during one of the drone strikes by the Indian Air Force in Pakistan’s Punjab.

The IAF used only air-launched cruise missiles to attack Pakistani bases, and no surface-to-surface BrahMos missiles were used in these attacks, the sources said.



In a strike on a hangar by Rafale and Su-30 jets, a number of Chinese Wing Loong series medium-altitude long-endurance drones were destroyed, they added.

More than 10 UCAVs (Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles) were downed by different IAF air defence systems over Pakistani airspace, besides the large-scale interception of Pakistani air- and ground-launched cruise and ballistic missiles aimed at different air bases, they said.

The IAF is still carrying out the analysis of the huge amount of data gathered during the conflict, the ANI report said, citing sources.

The conflict between India and Pakistan started on the night of May 6-7, when India retaliated with precision strikes on terror infrastructures in Pakistani and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.



On May 10, the Pakistan side requested a ceasefire in view of the heavy losses suffered by it in the attacks by the Indian Air Force.