/'This time underwater': Ukraine hits Crimean bridge connecting to Russia in a unique special operation - Here's how they did it

After Operation Spiderweb, Ukraine on Tuesday said that it had hit the Crimean bridge connecting Russia and the occupied Crimean Peninsula, in its third attack on the vital supply line for Moscow's forces since the war started in 2022.

Ukraine's Security Service of Ukraine, the SBU, posted on Telegram, stating that they conducted a "new unique special operation" and struck the bridge for the third time.

Notably, the SBU carried this operation underwater, they said on Telegram.

How did they execute operation?

According to the official post, the operation lasted several months. SBU agents mined the support of this illegal facility.

"Today, without any casualties among the civilian population, at 4:44 in the morning the first explosive device was activated!," it read.

Moreover, the underwater supports of the supports were severely damaged at the bottom level - 1,100 kg of explosives in the TNT equivalent contributed to this, as per the post. “In fact, the bridge is in an emergency state.”

Head of SBU Lieutenant General Vasyl Malyuk personally supervised the operation and coordinated its planning.

“God loves the Trinity, and the SBU always brings what is conceived to the end and never repeats itself. Previously, we struck the Crimean Bridge twice in 2022 and 2023. So today we continued this tradition underwater. There is no place for any illegal Russian facilities on the territory of our state," Malyuk said.

"Therefore, the Crimean Bridge is an absolutely legitimate target, especially considering that the enemy used it as a logistical artery to supply its troops. Crimea is Ukraine, and any manifestations of occupation will receive our tough response," he added.

However, Russia has not commented on the attack yet.

This comes after Ukraine on Sunday launched ‘Operation Spider Web’, in which the security service of Kyiv (SBU) targeted five airbases thousands of miles inside the Russian territory in one of the biggest military moves undertaken by Kyiv since the three-year war began in February 2022.

Following the operation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the planning of the ‘audacious’ operation was carried out from right under the Kremlin’s nose – the headquarters located right next to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).