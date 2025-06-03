/'Scares the hell out of me': Trump's border czar warns '9/11-style terror attack is coming' because of Biden's border policies

Trump’s border security adviser Tom Homan warned that he is convinced that the US will suffer a major terrorist attack because of former US president Joe Biden's immigration and border policies.

Trump's border czar said there's a possibility of a 9/11 style attack conducted by migrants who illegally snuck across the southern border under Joe Biden.

"It's coming," he said about the possibility of 9/11-styled attack. "I'm convinced something's coming unless we can find them. It’s only a matter of time," Homan added.

Homan expressed concerns about the roughly two million so called "gotaway" migrants whom Border Patrol agents never apprehended during the previous administration.

“These 2 million known gotaways scares the hell out of me,” Homan said, adding that he fears some could be terrorists.

While speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity, the border czar said that it was shocking for him that millions of migrants went to great and extensive heights to avoid detection when the Biden administration was quickly releasing illegal border-crossers into the US.

“Why did 2 million illegal aliens pay more to get away?” Homan told Hannity. “They could have paid half of what they paid to cross the border, turn themselves in to Border Patrol agents, get released that same day, get a free airline ticket to the city of their choice, get a free hotel room, get three meals a day, plus free medical care and work authorization.”

“Two million people paid more to get away,” he said. “They didn’t want to be vetted. They didn’t want to be fingerprinted. Why?”

“This scares the hell out of me and I’ve been doing this for 40 years. It should have scared the hell out of every American what the Biden administration did.”

He further described the "gotaways" as the "biggest national security vulnerability this country’s ever seen”, predicting that the US will be dealing with the effects of Biden's border policies for the "next 10 years".