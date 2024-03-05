Top 10 world news: Ukraine claims it sank Russian warship; Children starving to death in Gaza; and more

Kyiv, on Tuesday (Mar 5) claimed that it used sea drones to down a Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship near the Kerch strait in occupied Crimea. In other news, Israel’s relentless pounding of the besieged territory has severed aid delivery, leading to a lethal shortage of medical supplies, food and fuel.

Kyiv, on Tuesday (Mar 5) claimed that it used sea drones to down a Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship near the Kerch strait in occupied Crimea. Meanwhile, a military intelligence source in Kyiv told AFP that Ukraine also struck an oil depot in the Russian border region of Belgorod and set at least one fuel tank ablaze.

Israel’s relentless pounding of the besieged territory has severed aid delivery, leading to a lethal shortage of medical supplies, food and fuel. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus revealed on X how a team of WHO found “severe levels of malnutrition, children dying of starvation, hospital buildings destroyed” in the Gaza Strip

The United States is all set for Super Tuesday - a presidential primary election day when the greatest number of US states hold primary elections and caucuses. Today, 15 states are holding Republican contests on the biggest voting day of the primary season. Donald Trump will aim to deliver a knockout blow to his lone challenger for the Republican presidential nomination, Nikki Haley.

Meta platforms Facebook and Instagram on Tuesday (Mar 5) were down for tens of thousands of users reporting faced a global outage, outage tracking website Downdetector.com said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and several cabinet ministers received a threatening email on Tuesday (March 5), allegedly sent by an individual named Shahid Khan.

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk on Tuesday (Mar 5) slammed the Biden administration for "importing voters and creating a national security threat". Musk's remarks came on "Super Tuesday" — the biggest day of primaries in the presidential election cycle.

Rights groups on Tuesday (Mar 5) released a report on all executions that took place in Iran in 2023. The report reveals that the number was highest since 2015 as capital punishment surged in the Islamic Republic.

In the midst of a diplomatic conflict with India, the Maldives is poised to receive complimentary military aid from China. On Monday (March 5), Beijing officially inked a defense cooperation agreement with the Maldives, offering free military assistance to strengthen bilateral relations.

The European Union has put forth an expansive proposal for a substantial increase in defense capabilities as the conflict in Ukraine persists.EU officials revealed plans on Tuesday to enhance weapons production and procurement within the bloc, aiming to reduce dependence on US arms and respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.