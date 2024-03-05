Elon Musk slams Biden administration over 'importing' migrants for vote bank

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk on Tuesday (Mar 5) slammed the Biden administration for "importing voters and creating a national security threat". Musk's remarks came on "Super Tuesday" — the biggest day of primaries in the presidential election cycle.

Taking to his official X account, Musk shared a news article done by Daily Mail which reports details of the Biden administration's acknowledgement of flying migrants into the United States. The headline of the report read - "Biden administration admits flying 320,000 migrants secretly into the US to reduce the number of crossing at the border has national security 'vulnerabilities'".

Musk wrote in the caption, "This administration is both importing voters and creating a national security threat from unvetted illegal immigrants. It is highly probable that the groundwork is being laid for something far worse than 9/11. Just a matter of time."

This administration is both importing voters and creating a national security threat from unvetted illegal immigrants.



It is highly probable that the groundwork is being laid for something far worse than 9/11. Just a matter of time. pic.twitter.com/kuilPxAvv3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2024 × Immigration has become one of the major issues for the 2024 election with US President Joe Biden and likely Republican challenger Donald Trump walking the US-Mexico border in Texas on February 29. Their recent trips have highlighted that both parties want to use it to their advantage in their own way.

Trump continued his attacks on migrants arriving at the border, calling them "terrorists" and criminals. He said, "This is a Joe Biden invasion."

Meanwhile, Biden told the officials, "I want the American people to know what we're trying to get done. We can't afford not to do this."

In the past few years, the number of people who are illegally crossing the US border has been rising. Some reports have come up with reasons for such a rise, stating climate change, war and unrest in other nations are contributing to the migration of people.

Government statistics published in January revealed that the US Border Patrol had nearly 250,000 encounters with migrants crossing into the United States from Mexico in December 2023. As per the report, it was the highest monthly total on record, easily eclipsing the previous peak of about 224,000 encounters in May 2022.