Iran executed at least 834 people in 2023, highest number since 2015

Rights groups on Tuesday (Mar 5) released a report on all executions that took place in Iran in 2023. The report reveals that the number was highest since 2015 as capital punishment surged in the Islamic Republic.

Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) and Paris-based Together Against the Death Penalty (ECPM) released a report, stating that executions by hanging in Iran were up some 43 per cent in 2022.

In 2015, a total of 972 executions were carried out in Iran. The 800-mark was crossed again in 2013 with a staggering number of executions of at least 834 people.

The report described the figure of 834 as a "staggering total", with IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam claiming in the report: "Instilling societal fear is the regime's only way to hold on to power, and the death penalty is its most important instrument."

The groups have also accused the Tehran government of using the death penalty to spread fear throughout society in the wake of the protests sparked by the September 2022 death in police custody of Mahsa Amini.

Her death in custody led to massive protests and some reports have even suggested that she was detained for wearing her headscarf in an "improper" way. After that protesters from all walks of life participated, with students and women playing a key role.

The rights group said that Iran has executed nine men in cases linked to attacks on security forces during the 2022 protests, two in 2022, six in 2023 and one so far in 2024.

It also noted that the rate of executions has been stepped up on other charges, notably in drug-related cases, which had until recent years seen a fall.

The report said, "Of particular concern is the dramatic escalation in the number of drug-related executions in 2023, which rose to 471 people, more than 18 times higher than the figures recorded in 2020."

It further mentioned that people belonging to ethnic minorities, notably the Sunni Baluch from the southeast of Iran, are "grossly overrepresented amongst those executed" on drug-related charges.

At least 167 members of the Baluch minority were executed in total, accounting for 20 per cent of the total executions in 2023, even though the minority accounts for only around five per cent of Iran's population.