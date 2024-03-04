Palestinian teenager killed as Israel reportedly conducts biggest raid in West Bank's Ramallah

A 16-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, said the Palestinian health ministry, on Monday (Mar 4). This comes amid reports that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) swept into the Palestinians’ administrative capital overnight in what is being called their biggest raid into the city in years.

The Palestinian health ministry identified the 16-year-old boy as Mustafa Abu Shalbak who was said to be fatally shot by the Israeli forces when they raided Am’ari refugee camp in Ramallah.

A report by Al Jazeera citing witnesses said that as confrontations broke out between Israeli forces and the Palestinians protesting the raid, the IDF soldiers fired live bullets during which Shalbak was shot in the neck and chest.

He was declared dead after being transferred to the Palestine Medical Complex.

Biggest Ramallah raid in years, dozens arrested

A report by Reuters citing witnesses said Israeli forces drove dozens of military vehicles into the city overnight in Ramallah which is also the headquarters of the Palestinian Authority led by President Mahmoud Abbas.

Additionally, Israeli forces tore up a main road in the West Bank city of Tulkarm during a raid there, reported Reuters.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA said Israeli forces also stormed the West Bank city of Nablus and blew up a house.

The residence supposedly belonged to a man accused of carrying out an attack which led to the death of a British-Israeli mother and her two daughters in April in the occupied Palestinian territory.

The man, Moaz al-Masri who Israel accused was killed by IDF soldiers last May.

Israeli forces, which conducted overnight raids, arrested 55 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society.

In a statement, the Palestinian organisation also said that the arrest operation was concentrated in the Hebron governorate where nearly two dozen people were detained.

Violence in West Bank

Since the Palestinian militant group Hamas’ terror attack on southern Israel on October 7 which triggered the ongoing war in Gaza, there has been a major surge in violence in the occupied West Bank as well.

The total number of arrests since the beginning of the war has risen to about 7,400, said the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society.

At least 400 people have been killed in the West Bank amid clashes with Israeli forces and settlers and with IDF soldiers conducting regular raids across the Palestinian territories it occupied in 1967, reported Reuters.