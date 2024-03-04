US VP Kamala Harris to meet Israeli war cabinet member who was rebuked by Netanyahu

United States (US) Vice President Kamala Harris will meet Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz at the White House on Monday (Mar 4). According to a report by the news agency Reuters, a White House official said that Vice President Harris would express her concern over the safety of 1.5 million people in the Gaza Strip's Rafah. The official said that Israel had a right to "defend itself in the face of continued Hamas terrorist threats."

The talks are expected to span topics including reducing Palestinian civilian casualties, securing a temporary ceasefire, the release of hostages held in Gaza and increasing aid to the territory, the official added.

A statement from Gantz confirmed that he would meet Harris. He would also hold meetings with US National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan and Republican and Democratic members of Congress.

"Minister Gantz personally updated the prime minister on his own initiative on Friday of his intention to travel, in order to coordinate the messages to be transmitted in the meetings," the statement said.

'Israel has just one PM'

The upcoming meeting between Harris and Gantz comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked the war cabinet member for visiting Washington and holding talks with US officials. Gantz, a centrist political rival, joined Netanyahu's war cabinet after the war between Israel and Hamas started on October 7 last year.

An official from Netanyahu's Likud party said that Gantz's trip to the US was planned without authorisation from the prime minister. The official, who chose to remain anonymous, told the news agency Associated Press that Netanyahu had a “tough talk” with Gantz and told him that Israel has just one PM.

Netanyahu's popularity dropped since war began

Netanyahu's popularity has dropped since the conflict began, opinion polls showed with many Israelis holding him responsible for failing to stop the October 7 attacks by Hamas which killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel retaliated in the Gaza Strip. Israelis critical of Netanyahu said his decision-making has been tainted by political considerations, a charge he denies. The criticism is particularly focused on plans for postwar Gaza.