Kamala Harris issues US' sharpest rebuke yet, calls out Israel for the 'catastrophe', says it 'must do more'

United States Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday issued the US' sharpest criticism to date of Israel by a top US official. Calling for an immediate ceasefire, she bluntly called out ally Israel for not doing enough to ease the "humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza.

Ceasefire, suffering, and Gaza

During a speech in Selma, Alabama, Harris talked of the ceasefire deal that has been in talks over the past few weeks, and said: "Given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate ceasefire for at least the next six weeks, which is what is currently on the table."

The US VP, who was speaking in front of the Edmund Pettus Bridge during an event marking the 59th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday, " also urged Hamas to accept the ceasefire deal and release hostages in exchange.

"This will get the hostages out and get a significant amount of aid in," she said.

"Hamas claims it wants a ceasefire. Well, there is a deal on the table. And as we have said, Hamas needs to agree to that deal," she added.

Watch | Israel-Hamas war: Israel refuses truce talks till Hamas gives list of hostages still alive Criticism for Israel

Directing the bulk of her comments at Israel, Harris said that the conditions in Gaza were "inhumane" and Israel "must do more".

"People in Gaza are starving. The conditions are inhumane, and our common humanity compels us to act," she said, as quoted by Reuters.

Harris stressed, "The Israeli government must do more to significantly increase the flow of aid."

"No excuses," she remarked, adding that the warring nation "must open new border crossings" and "must not impose any unnecessary restrictions on the delivery of aid."

Her remarks as per the report are a reflection of the "intense frustration, if not desperation, within the US government about the war," which has significantly hurt President Joe Biden's popularity among voters. This, in an election year, can significantly disrupt his re-election campaign for the US Presidential 2024 elections.

What is Bloody Sunday?

'Bloody Sunday' refers to an event that dates back to March 7, 1965. On this day, a march by hundreds of peaceful activists was violently suppressed by the police. This acted as a major catalyst in support for Black rights and helped lead a few months later to the passage of the Voting Rights Act, a federal law prohibiting racial discrimination in voting.