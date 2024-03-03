Israel-Gaza war: Israel 'boycotts' Cairo talks with Hamas over unknown fate of hostages

A Hamas delegation on Sunday (Mar 3) arrived in Cairo as talks to hammer out a Gaza truce get momentum. According to local media reports, mediators from Qatar and the US also arrived in Egypt’s capital on Sunday amid indications that Israel has agreed to the six-week truce deal currently in the works. However, the Jewish nation has reportedly boycotted the talks over the unknown fate of hostages still held by the Palestinian militant group.

Earlier on Saturday, talks involving Israeli officials took place in the Qatari city of Doha. Hamas is expected to submit its response on Sunday or Monday, as time to finalise a truce deal runs out before the said deadline of March 10, when the holy month of Ramadan starts.

Mixed hints from Hamas and Palestine

Earlier today, a Hamas official was quoted by AFP news agency as saying that if Israel withdrew its military from the Gaza Strip and stepped up humanitarian assistance in the besieged territory, it would “pave the way for an agreement within the next 24-48 hours”.

On the truce talks, however, a Palestinian official warned that the deal was still not imminent as “we’re not there yet.”

Israel seeking details about hostages

Israel will reportedly be absent from the Sunday meeting in Cairo as the Jewish nation demands reassurances on the fate of hostages held by Hamas.

However, according to a senior US official quoted by Reuters, Israel has “more or less accepted” the truce deal drafted by mediators.

Israeli media say Hamas is refusing to say which of its hostages are still alive, so Israel will not attend.

Pressure grows on Israel

Pressure for a ceasefire has grown after Feb 29’s incident outside Gaza City in the north of the territory where at least 112 people were killed as crowds rushed an aid convoy.

Hamas has accused the Jewish nation of shooting at civilians as they attempted to get food, a claim Israel vehemently denies. Israel said an investigation was launched into the incident.

The UN Security Council (UNSC) on Sunday underscored the need to protect civilians in Gaza, while expressing deep concerns over the deadly episode.

Hamas claims more than 30,000 people have lost their lives in Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza enclave launched after the Oct 7 terror attacks.