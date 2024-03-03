Israel: Schools in Gaza-adjacent city of Sderot reopen for first time since Oct 7

Thousands of children returned to their schools in the southern Israeli town of Sderot on Sunday (Mar 3) for the first time since the October 7 attack.

Sderot was one of many areas attacked by Hamas militants, who moved across the city on foot and in pickup trucks, killing at least 50 civilians and 20 police officers.

In the Gaza-adjacent city, the majority of the residents were forced to evacuate during the attack. The gunmen also rampaged Israeli communities, army bases and a music festival along the Gaza border.

Local reports mentioned that around 100 schools, kindergartens and other educational sites opened their doors at 8:00 am (local time), with officials expecting most students to show up.

Channel 12 reported that the Sderot municipality and the Education Ministry estimated there would be a 60%-70% attendance rate.

Education Ministry Southern District Director Rami Zahavi reportedly said that the figure will rise to 80% by the conclusion of the first week.

A report by the news agency Reuters noted that parents from Sderot voiced fears of returning home after the devastating attack and while fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza still continues.

Israel-Hamas War

The war between Israel and Hamas militants began when the Palestinian Islamist group launched an unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to official figures released by Israel.

Israel vowed to eliminate Hamas and launched a massive military offensive in Gaza. Since the war started, Israeli forces have killed more than 30,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.

The Hamas militants had also taken 200 to 250 people as hostages, and around 100 have been returned so far.

While talks between mediators, Israel and Hamas were still being held in an attempt to reach a ceasefire deal that would release Israel's remaining 134 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza, fighting in the small, Hamas-ruled territory continued.