Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah & Deputy CM DK Shivakumar receive bomb threat via email

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and several cabinet ministers received a threatening email on Tuesday (March 5), allegedly sent by an individual named Shahid Khan.

The email, originating from the address Shahidkhan10786@protonmail.com, stated that an explosion would occur in Bengaluru at 2:48 pm on Saturday (March 8) if a ransom of $2.5 million was not paid.

The email threatened large-scale explosions on buses, trains, temples, hotels and public areas throughout Karnataka if the demanded amount was not provided. It further claimed that the next explosion would target the Ambari Utsav bus, with subsequent demands to be raised on social media, including the uploading of screenshots of the threatening email.

The message specifically mentioned busy places such as restaurants, temples, buses or trains as potential targets, aiming at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the state home minister and the Bengaluru police chief.

In response to the bomb threat, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar expressed uncertainty about the authenticity of the threat, stating, "We don't know whether it is bogus, fraud, true, false, or blackmailer. We have sent it to our police officers. They are on the job." An investigation has been initiated, and a case has been registered.

This incident follows an improvised explosive device (IED) blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on March 1, resulting in at least 10 injuries. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation, considering various angles, including the possible involvement of IS cadres.

The Bengaluru Police had registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in connection with the cafe explosion.

Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar assured residents not to worry, emphasizing ongoing investigations and the formation of multiple teams to examine different aspects.

State Home Minister G Parameshwara urged cooperation from the opposition, emphasising the need to avoid politicising the incident. The investigation involves analyzing CCTV footage, considering potential motives, and exploring all possible angles, including any elements of jealousy.