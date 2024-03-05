Maldives President Muizzu affirms absence of Indian troops on his island beyond May 10

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has intensified his anti-India stance, asserting that no Indian military personnel, even those disguised in civilian clothing, will remain in his country beyond May 10, according to a media report on Tuesday.

This announcement follows the arrival of an Indian civilian team in the Maldives to take control of one of the three aviation platforms, well ahead of the March 10 deadline for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel, as agreed upon by both nations.

During his tour of the Baa atoll Eydhafushi residential community, President Muizzu addressed false rumors circulating about the presence of Indian troops in civilian attire. He emphasised the success of his government in expelling Indian troops and debunked claims of their return in civilian clothing. Muizzu, known for his pro-China stance, stated confidently that there would be no Indian troops in the country, in any form of clothing, after May 10.

On the same day, the Maldives signed an agreement with China to receive free military aid, marking a geopolitical shift. Beijing on Monday signed a defence cooperation agreement with the Maldives to provide free military assistance to foster "stronger" bilateral ties.

The Maldivian foreign ministry had earlier announced, following high-level discussions in Delhi on February 2, that India would replace its military personnel managing the three aviation platforms by May 10, with the initial transition stage completed by March 10.

The President reiterated his commitment to removing Indian troops from the strategically located archipelago, emphasising the importance of true independence. He also expressed confidence in regaining control of the southern maritime area, highlighting delays caused by procedural issues.

The opposition, critical of the administration, claims that Indian personnel sent as civilians are actually military officials out of uniform, raising concerns about the verification process.

Despite its proximity to India, the Maldives, situated at the heart of crucial commercial sea routes in the Indian Ocean Region, holds strategic significance. It has been a key maritime neighbour for India, playing a vital role in regional dynamics and aligning with initiatives like SAGAR and the Neighbourhood First Policy.