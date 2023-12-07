Maldives skips key Colombo Security Dialogue in Mauritius

Maldives on Thursday (Dec 7) skipped key Colombo security dialogue held in Mauritius, raising eyebrows over the country's commitment to regional security cooperation mechanism that deals with challenges in the Indian ocean.

The Colombo security dialogue involves India, Maldives, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka, and focuses on addressing security challenges in the Indian Ocean region. Notably, only the National Security Advisers (NSAs) of India, Sri Lanka, and Mauritius were present during the meeting on Thursday.



The development occurred on the same day when Maldives Vice President Hussain Mohamed Latheef was in China for the meeting of 'China-Indian Ocean Region Forum on Development Cooperation,' organised by the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA).

Last year, Maldives skipped the China forum on the Indian Ocean, with no official representation from the Maldivian government. This absence was a source of embarrassment for Beijing, which had claimed representation from Maldives.

This latest development occurs amidst indications that the new leadership in Maldives is actively reaching out to countries such as Turkey and China, possibly signaling a shift in its diplomatic ties, including those with India.

In Mauritius capital Port Louis, India was represented by NSA Ajit Doval, who participated in the 6th NSA-level Meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave.

In his statement, NSA Doval emphasised the crucial role of the conclave in "ensuring regional security and stability and highlighted the significance of continued engagements under the different pillars of cooperation", said a statement from Indian high commission in Mauritius.

The Indian NSA also called on Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

The 6th NSA-level Meeting hosted by Mauritius saw member states reviewing progress and consensus on a Roadmap of Activities for 2024. The importance of the conclave in ensuring the safety, security, and stability of the Indian Ocean Region was reiterated.

Established in 2020, the Conclave aimed to expand the scope and membership of the Trilateral Meeting on Maritime Cooperation between India, Sri Lanka, and Maldives. Mauritius joined the Conclave during the fifth NSA-level meeting in Male, Maldives last year. Cooperation under the Colombo Security Conclave focuses on five pillars, including maritime safety and security, countering terrorism, combating trafficking and transnational organised crime, cyber security, and protection of critical infrastructure, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

Bangladesh and Seychelles participate in the meetings as Observer States.

Over the past year, member and observer states engaged in various activities, covering marine pollution, maritime law, coastal security, and cyber security. In addition to NSA-level meetings, the Colombo Security Conclave also convenes Deputy NSA-level meetings to oversee the implementation of decisions.