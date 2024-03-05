Gaza war: At least 15 children die due to ‘starvation’ amid calls to restore food, medical supplies

As the war in Gaza drags on, the World Health Organization has warned that the conflict is taking a massive toll on children who are dying of starvation and malnutrition.

Israel’s relentless pounding of the besieged territory has severed aid delivery, leading to a lethal shortage of medical supplies, food and fuel.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus revealed on X how a team of WHO found “severe levels of malnutrition, children dying of starvation, hospital buildings destroyed” in the Gaza Strip.

The WHO chief also urged Israel to halt attacks on Gaza and allow delivery of aid and medical supplies.

USA’s sharpest rebuke to Israel

The sharpest rebuke to Israel from the US came on Sunday (Mar 3) when Vice President Kamala Harris called for more humanitarian aid into Gaza, saying that people in the region are “starving” in the face of “inhumane” conditions and urged Israel to do more.

Watch: Hamas, mediators press on with truce talks; Cairo truce taks in Israelis' absence × Referring to the deaths of dozens of Palestinians amid Israeli gunfire and panic at Gaza food lines, Harris said, “What we are seeing every day in Gaza is devastating. We have seen reports of families eating leaves or animal feed. Women giving birth to malnourished babies with little or no medical care, and children dying from malnutrition and dehydration.”

Children dying in Gaza

A spokesperson for the Palestinian Ministry of Health said Sunday (Mar 3) that the number of children who have died of dehydration and malnutrition in northern Gaza has risen to 15.

Dr Ashraf Al-Qidra, the Ministry spokesman in Gaza, said doctors at Kamal Adwan Hospital were fearing for the lives of six children who are “suffering from malnutrition and diarrhoea in intensive care as a result of the cessation of the electric generator and oxygen and the weakness of medical capabilities.”

A WHO team visited the hospital over the weekend and reported that at least 10 children had died there due to the lack of food.

The United Nations children’s agency (UNESCO) has also requested Israel and the world community to allow the flow of aid into Gaza.

“Humanitarian aid agencies like UNICEF must be enabled to reverse the humanitarian crisis, prevent a famine, and save children’s lives,” UNICEF’s Adele Khodr said in a statement Sunday.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.