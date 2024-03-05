Super Tuesday updates: Donald Trump aims to deliver knockout blow to Nikki Haley
The former president Donald Trump has dominated the Republican campaign from the start and on Tuesday, voters in 15 states and one US territory chose candidates for president. Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia – will cast their ballots in the Republican presidential primary. Meanwhile, all those states except Alaska will hold their Democratic primary contests on Tuesday as well.
Voters in Virginia began filling out ballots in the presidential primaries as polls opened in several states across the nation.
In Charlottesville, voters began drifting into the polling station just after it opened at 6 am EST (1100 GMT).
Virginia is an open primary state that allows registered voters to participate in either primary. It could boost Haley's results given her relative strength with independent voters compared to Trump.
North Carolina will be watched closely for signs of each candidate's strength in one of the potential battleground states that could decide the general election.
Trump won the state in the 2020 election against Biden by just over a single percentage point.
The state allows voters who are unaffiliated with a party to participate in any primary they choose, which could lift the performance of former South Carolina governor, Nikki Haley.
Voting began in North Carolina's 2024 presidential primaries on the biggest day of primaries in the presidential election cycle.
Voters began drifting into a voting center in Clayton shortly after polls opened.
The United States is all set for Super Tuesday - a presidential primary election day when the greatest number of US states hold primary elections and caucuses. Today, 15 states are holding Republican contests on the biggest voting day of the primary season.
Donald Trump will aim to deliver a knockout blow to his lone challenger for the Republican presidential nomination, Nikki Haley.