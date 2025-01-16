Israeli health ministry issued new guidelines for hospitals that would receive the hostages released from Hamas' captivity on Thursday (Jan 16).

With just three days left for the second truce deal between Israel and Hamas in the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli health ministry on Thursday (Jan 16) issued new guidelines for hospitals that would receive the hostages released from Hamas' captivity.

UK to play 'leading role' in defending Ukraine as Starmer, Zelensky ink 100-year agreement

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a "landmark" 100-year agreement on Thursday (Jan 16), pledging to strengthen defence ties between the two nations.

Israel destroyed top secret Iranian nuclear research site in October attacks: Report

Israel had destroyed a top-secret, active nuclear research facility in Iran in the strikes launched last October, Axios reported, citing officials from the US and Israel. The site, identified as the Taleghan 2 facility in the Parchin military complex, was earlier believed to be inactive, but the attack nullified Iran’s years-long effort to resume nuclear weapons research.

‘If they return, we will return’: Iraq, Yemen forces to halt attacks on Israel after Gaza ceasefire

Following the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas to end the conflict in Gaza starting on Sunday, forces in Iraq and Yemen have said that they will suspend their attacks on Israel.

Canada's Trudeau confirms he won't run for upcoming elections

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that he will not be contesting the upcoming federal elections scheduled for October this year and also hinted at quitting politics.

Melania Trump opens up about 'challenging' White House transition; accuses Obamas of withholding information

Melania Trump has claimed that when she and her husband first moved into the White House, the Obamas withheld information, making the transition more difficult.