Gaza war: Israeli health ministry issues guidelines for hospitals that will receive hostages

Hospitals in Israel gear up to receive hostages. This is a file photo of hostages being taken back home in November 2023. Photograph: (Reuters) With just three days left for the second truce deal between Israel and Hamas in the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli health ministry on Thursday (Jan 16) issued new guidelines for hospitals that would receive the hostages released from Hamas'  captivity.

UK to play 'leading role' in defending Ukraine as Starmer, Zelensky ink 100-year agreement

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky Photograph: (Reuters) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a "landmark" 100-year agreement on Thursday (Jan 16), pledging to strengthen defence ties between the two nations. 

Israel destroyed top secret Iranian nuclear research site in October attacks: Report

Representative image Photograph: (Reuters)

Israel had destroyed a top-secret, active nuclear research facility in Iran in the strikes launched last October, Axios reported, citing officials from the US and Israel. The site, identified as the Taleghan 2 facility in the Parchin military complex, was earlier believed to be inactive, but the attack nullified Iran’s years-long effort to resume nuclear weapons research. 

‘If they return, we will return’: Iraq, Yemen forces to halt attacks on Israel after Gaza ceasefire

Mohammed Abdul Salam, a spokesperson for Yemen’s Houthi Movement announced the group’s decision to end its operations against Israel. Photograph: (Reuters)

Following the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas to end the conflict in Gaza starting on Sunday, forces in Iraq and Yemen have said that they will suspend their attacks on Israel.

Canada's Trudeau confirms he won't run for upcoming elections

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Photograph: (Reuters)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that he will not be contesting the upcoming federal elections scheduled for October this year and also hinted at quitting politics. 

Melania Trump opens up about 'challenging' White House transition; accuses Obamas of withholding information

File photo, President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama stand on the steps of the US Capitol with First Lady Melania Trump and Michelle Obama, in Washington, D.C Photograph: (Reuters)

Melania Trump has claimed that when she and her husband first moved into the White House, the Obamas withheld information, making the transition more difficult.

Who is the Indian man on FBI's top 10 most wanted list with reward of up to $250,000?

Who is the Indian man on FBI's top 10 most wanted list with reward of up to $250,000? Photograph: (WION)

An Indian man from Gujarat, Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel, who brutally murdered his wife in 2015, is now on the top 10 most wanted list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). 

Who are the American hostages to be released in Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal?

Hamas expected to release 33 hostages in the first phase of an emerging truce deal with Israel: Report Photograph: (AFP)

As the announcement comes about the Israel-Hamas reaching a ceasefire deal, hostages and prisoners would be released by both parties as per the truce agreement. 

Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on Saif Ali Khan's stabbing: 'It has been an incredibly challenging day'

Kareena Kapoor on Saif Ali Khan's stabbing Photograph: (X) Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally broken her silence. After a challenging day, the actress has reacted to the shocking incident that took place at her Bandra home. 

'Manifested jokingly,' says Karun Nair on averaging 752 in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Karun Nair averaging 752 in ongoing VHT after eight matches. Photograph: (Maharaja T20)

India batter Karun Nair is having a dream run in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) - domestic 50-over tournament - with an average of 752 after five hundreds and one fifty in eight matches for Vidarbha.