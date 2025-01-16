Following the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas to end the conflict in Gaza starting on Sunday, forces in Iraq and Yemen have said that they will suspend their attacks on Israel.

Although the Israeli cabinet, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has yet to confirm the deal, key mediators have announced the agreement between the two sides. The ceasefire has also been welcomed within the Iran-led Axis of Resistance.

'If they return, we will return'

Akram al-Kaabi, the secretary-general of the Nujaba Movement, said in a statement published on Wednesday, “With this important development, we announce that we will suspend our military operations against the entity in solidarity with its halt in Palestine, and to strengthen the continuation of the truce in Gaza.”

However, he also warned, “Let the usurping entity know that any foolishness on its part in Palestine or the region will be met with a harsh response, and that our fingers are still on the trigger and our missiles and drones are fully prepared. If they return, we will return.”

Mohammed Abdul Salam, a spokesperson for Yemen’s Houthi Movement, also announced the group’s decision to end its operations against Israel, adding that their “battle [is] reaching its conclusion with the declaration of a ceasefire in Gaza.” However, he said that Israel’s “continued occupation of Palestine represents a threat to the security and stability of the region.”

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) also lauded the ceasefire, describing it as a “victory” for Hamas. The IRGC said in a statement, “The end of the war and the imposition of a ceasefire… is a clear victory and a great victory for Palestine and a bigger defeat for the monstrous Zionist regime.”

Qatar and the United States, as key mediators, confirmed the agreement. Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, announced on Wednesday that the ceasefire would begin on Sunday, January 19, marking the start of phase one of the agreement. During this initial phase, 33 Israeli hostages are expected to be released over 42 days.

