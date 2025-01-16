British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Ukraine on Thursday (Jan 16) in his first visit since taking office to sign a "landmark 100-year partnership" with the war-affected country. The pact is the formal document of the already promised economic and military support to Ukraine. The visit marks the first step by the UK to show support to Ukraine just days before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will discuss essential security guarantees with its key allies like the UK ahead of the reports that Trump plans to push his country for peace talks in his second term in the White House.

UK's ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Harris, and the Ukrainian envoy to London, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, were present at the Kyiv railway station to greet him.

The pact would cover varied areas, including science and culture, but the primary focus would be on Ukraine's security. It further promises increased assistance in drone technology.

BBC reported that Starmer said in a statement, "This is not just about the here and now; it is also about an investment in our two countries for the next century. "

He further added that the ambition of the Russian supremo Vladimir Putin to "wrench Ukraine away from its closest partners" has been a monumental strategic failure. He claimed that the particular pact would take the "friendship" between the UK and Ukraine to the next level.

The UK has already spent around $15 billion in support to Ukraine and has committed to providing around $3.6 billion in military aid every year.

Starner had visited Ukraine last time in 2023, when he was serving as the leader of the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies)