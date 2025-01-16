Donald Trump inauguration: Key events, attendees and more. All you need to know

Donald Trump is set to be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States, marking a significant historical moment as he becomes the first convicted felon to assume the presidency on January 20, 2025.
The inauguration will be a grand event featuring with a swearing in ceremony, musical performances, a celebratory parade and a number of formal balls. Here's everything you need to know about the Trump inauguration.
In the US, inauguration is a formal ceremony that marks the end of one president's time in the office and the start of the next administration. The high-profile transition of power ceremony will see both Trump and his vice-president JD Vance recite the oath of office.
The day will begin with a service at St John's Church, followed by musical performances and the swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol. There, Trump will outline his goals as the President of the United States for the next four years. Next comes a lunch, followed by a parade from the Capitol building down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House. In the evening, are three inaugural balls - the Commander-in-Chief Ball, the Liberty Inaugural Ball and the Starlight Ball.
Security measures are heightened for the event, with 25,000 law enforcement and military personnel deployed. Tactical teams, snipers, and drones would keep an eye on the event. Additionally, anti-scale fencing and metal barriers are being set up around key locations.
The inauguration will feature performances by prominent artists such as Carrie Underwood, Village People, Snoop Dogg and country singers Lee Greenwood, Kid Rock and Billy Ray Cyrus among others.
High-profile attendees include tech giants like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg, as well as political figures from around the world, including Argentine President Javier Milei and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Outgoing leaders Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, alongside former presidents Barack Obama and George Bush and their respective partners, will also be present at the event. Michelle Obama, however, will not be present at the event.
