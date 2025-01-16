Donald Trump inauguration: Key events, attendees and more. All you need to know

Schedule of Inauguration Day

The day will begin with a service at St John's Church, followed by musical performances and the swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol. There, Trump will outline his goals as the President of the United States for the next four years. Next comes a lunch, followed by a parade from the Capitol building down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House. In the evening, are three inaugural balls - the Commander-in-Chief Ball, the Liberty Inaugural Ball and the Starlight Ball.