Air raid sirens and loud blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Thursday (Jan 16) amid UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's first official visit to the warring nation, AFP reported.

Advertisment

The Ukraine's Marynskyi presidential palace echoed with loud blooms, where the two leaders were due to hold a press conference on Thursday.

Reportedly, the Ukrainian air defence tried to shoot down a drone.

Also read: British PM Keir Starmer in Ukraine to sign 'landmark 100-year' partnership. What is it?

Advertisment

Air defence systems in the centre of the city were engaging enemy targets after the air force warned of an enemy drone attack, officials in Kyiv said.

The drone, which was possibly a Russian decoy, was seen and heard buzzing above the Marynskyi presidential palace. Notably, the palace is not far from Zelensky's office.

However, it is not clear whether the drone was downed immediately.

Advertisment

Also read: UK PM Keir Starmer slams Elon Musk for spreading 'lies and misinformation'; X boss reacts

There have been no casualties in the drone attack, according to the city officials. However, a car was damaged by falling debris in one of the districts.

Starmer's first visit to Ukraine

Starmer is currently in Ukraine to sign a so-called "100-year partnership" treaty between Britain and Ukraine.

The pact is the formal document of the already promised economic and military support to Ukraine.

"Putin's ambition to wrench Ukraine away from its closest partners has been a monumental strategic failure," Starmer said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly three years ago.

"Instead, we are closer than ever, and this partnership will take that friendship to the next level," he added.

Also read: Musk vs Starmer: X boss wants King Charles to oust UK govt amid grooming gangs row

The visit marks the first step by the UK to show support to Ukraine just days before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to discuss essential security guarantees with its key allies like the UK ahead of the reports that Trump plans to push his country for peace talks in his second term in the White House.

Starner had visited Ukraine last time in 2023, when he was serving as the leader of the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies)